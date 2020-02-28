Scholarship fund benefits from fishing derby

WILTON - Since 2016, thousands of dollars have been given out as scholarships from funds raised by the annual Michael J. Rowe Scholarship fundraiser that is part of the Wilton Fish & Game Michael J. Rowe Memorial Ice Fishing Derby. This year’s event was held Feb. 15 on Wilson Lake and featured four raffles specifically for the scholarship fund.

A Cabela’s two-person hub ice shelter (donated by Stuart Allen) was won by Travis Hewett. Moosehead traps and ice skimmer (donated by the Rowe family) were won by Lee Walker. A gift certificate (donated by Colby-Woods Cattle) was won by Hadi Smith. Maple syrup (donated by Shady Lane Sugar Shack) was won by Jerry Woodman.

“We are humbled by your support," said the Rowe family in a statement. “Thank you.”

The family created the annual memorial scholarship after Michael died in a tragic woods accident on Feb. 13, 2014. Michael was a graduate of the Forestry program at Mt Blue Foster Tech Center. In June of every year, the family personally awards this non-traditional scholarship to a deserving senior graduating from the Foster Tech Center who is pursuing a career in a technical field.

Thanks to the community’s generous support, the program has awarded $5,000 to date:

2016 - $500

2017 – $1,000

2018 - $1,500

2019 - $2,000 (two $1,000 scholarships)

Anyone interested in contributing to the fund can send donations to: Michael J. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; c/o Franklin Savings Bank; P.O. BOX 520; Wilton, ME 04294.