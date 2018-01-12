Science Saturdays bring STEM workshops to 4-H members

FARMINGTON - Franklin County 4-H started their "Science Saturdays" series on Saturday the Jan. 6.

Tara Marble, the 4-H Educator, chose Marshmallow Catapults to launch the series of fun Saturdays. She explained some of the science and math concepts that are used in the construction and use of the catapults such as Levers, Pivots, Bases, and Angles.

The 4-H members learned about force, accuracy and Kinetic and Potential Energy. They were then presented with the engineering challenge of designing, building and testing their catapult to launch a marshmallow at least six feet. The members were allowed to test and tweak their designs as Marble asked questions that provoked the members to use some of their critical thinking skills.

After some minor tweaks, all members were successful in meeting the challenge of the day. All 4-H members are encouraged to attend these STEM challenges. They are scheduled for Jan. 20, Feb. 3 and 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Extension Office.

Those interested in enrolling in 4-H can contact the Extension Office for more information. at (800) 287-1478.