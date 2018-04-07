Second Annual Best Dog on Earth Day April 21

RANGELEY - The Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and Rangeley Health and Wellness are pleased to announce the 2nd Annual Best Dog on Earth Day event, a celebration of dogs and Earth Day. The event will take place April 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event kicks off at The Rangeley Inn, where participants can register for the Fun Walk/Run. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win the Best Dog on Earth Day gift basket and each registered participant will receive a packet of wildflower seeds to take home and plant.

The Franklin County Animal Shelter will be on hand to provide adoption information and low-cost nail trims, microchips and flea/tick prevention. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the shelter.

After the Fun Walk/Run, there will be certificates awarded in several categories, including best dog trick, best look-alikes (dog and owner), best tail wagger and more.

For more information or to pre-register, contact the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 864-5571 or karen@rangeleymaine.com or the Rangeley Fitness Center at Rangeley Health and Wellness at 864-3055 or lindsay@rangeleyhealthandwellness.com.