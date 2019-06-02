Second annual Fly Rod Crosby Days brings record turnout

PHILLIPS - This year’s celebration of legendary sports woman, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, was expanded to include Traditional, Tenkara and Spey fly fishing clinics. “Fly Rod Crosby” was born and grew up in Phillips, the gateway to Maine’s High Peaks Region.

Scheduled events included Outdoor Survival School, Fly Tying instruction, a Fly Fishing Trip, Map & Compass Course, Mt. Biking. Hiking on the Fly Rod Crosby Trail, Train Rides on the Sandy River & Rangeley Lakes Railroad, Exhibitors Fair, a Bucket Raffle, Pancake Breakfasts and The Phillips Area Community Center presented a Dinner & Show Saturday night with the Sandy River Ramblers.

“This year’s Annual Fly Rod Crosby Days courses included the most diverse classes of students as young as age 9 and as old as 70. It was truly a testament to the popularity of traditional fly fishing and the recognition of additional specialized fly fishing techniques.” says Jon Pound of FCPSC.

Eager students prepared their rods before the field instructions. After completing the fly fishing course, the avid fisherman apply their new skills on the private trout pond.

For More Information on Fly Rod Crosby Days Celebration contact Jon Pound at Fox Carlton Pond Sporting Camps

jon.pound1947@gmail.comm, 207-491-5865 or www.foxcarltonpond.com.

For More Information on Tenkara Fishing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tenkara_fishing

For More Information on Spey Fishing: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spey_casting