Senator King features Maine Huts and Trails on June podcast

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine) today released the June edition of his podcast, Inside Maine. In this month’s podcast, Senator King interviews Carolann Ouellette, Executive Director of Maine Huts and Trails, and Lindsay Downing, owner of Mt. Chase Lodge on Shin Pond in Patten.

The June edition of Inside Maine highlights Maine’s great outdoors, and the many recreational opportunities available to travelers looking to experience the Maine woods in the interior of the state.

“Thank you for joining us on Inside Maine,” Senator King said. “This time it’s outside Maine all around the interior of the state. The great opportunities that are available for families, and for fishing and hiking and hunting, and snowmobiling and skiing in the winter. It’s a really incredible region and I’m so happy that Carolann Ouellette and Lindsay Downing joined us. So take advantage of this incredible area of Maine, this would be a good time of the year to go up and just get a taste of it, and I think when you do you’ll want to go back.”

The “Inside Maine Podcast with Senator Angus King” is a 30-minute program that aims to help keep Maine people informed about issues of the day, how they affect life in the state, and how they factor into Senator King’s work as one of two independents in the U.S. Senate. Senator King’s podcast builds on his existing radio show that airs on Newsradio WGAN in Portland, Maine between 10 and 11 a.m. on almost every last Saturday of the month.

A link to the June Podcast can be found here.