Sept. Western Maine Audubon program

FARMINGTON - A discussion on Wednesday Sept. 13 will present an up close and personal view of all 34 species of frogs, salamanders, snakes and turtles that live in our backyards, focusing on their natural history and ecology.

Matthew Chatfield is an Associate Professor of Conservation Biology at Unity College. He earned his Doctorate in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from the University of Michigan. He subsequently worked as a postdoctoral researcher and, later, as a Visiting and Research Assistant Professor at Tulane University in Louisiana. With interests in threatened and endangered species, especially amphibians and reptiles, he has worked on such broad-ranging issues as habitat destruction, climate change, and amphibian disease. He currently resides in Belfast and, when not teaching or conducting research, he is engaged in such pastimes as hiking, camping, birdwatching and generally just being outdoors. ​

The event will take place in the North Dining Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus at 7 p.m. This program is free and open to the public.