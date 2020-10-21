Shoot trap, win a turkey

WILTON - Wilton Fish & Game will give shooters a chance to bag a turkey without even venturing into the woods. The club will host a Turkey Trap Shoot on Sunday, Nov. 8, at the club trap range, 256 U.S. Route 2, Wilton.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Price to participate is $5 per round. If a shooter hits a specially marked clay target, they win a turkey. There will be 10 turkeys available to be won.

As a special incentive for families and new shooters to participate, the club will have light guns available for youth to try out.

During the event, food concessions will be available, including hot dogs, fries, drinks, and baked goods.

For more information, check the Wilton Fish & Game Facebook page, or phone Charlie Tappan at 207-645-4867.