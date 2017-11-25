Ski Museum of Maine reopening Dec. 1

KINGFIELD - The Ski Museum will be hosting their Grand Re-Opening on Dec. 1.

The renovation will be completed and we will be showcasing our new exhibits and displays. This renovation has been made possible by a grant from the H.King & Jean Cummings Charitable Trust of the Maine Community Foundation.

Please come visit the new museum gallery. Light refreshments will be served. For more information: 207-265-2023 or visit our website: www.skimuseumofmaine.org.