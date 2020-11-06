Ski & Snowboard sale at Titcomb Mountain this Saturday

FARMINGTON - The Titcomb team has worked hard to offer a safe and effective Ski Sale event for this year. This year's sale will be held at Titcomb Mountain, on Saturday Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower parking lot with mild use of the surrounding buildings. Early bird sale runs from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

To host a safe event, staff has decided to scale back on the number of vendors on site but are excited to partner with Northern Lights Hearth & Sports, Eaton Mountain, and Spandits.

To help with event capacity limitations, EARLY BIRD TICKETS will be sold to only 100 people to get the first hands-on Sale offerings between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Early Bird Tickets on sale now - titcombmountain.square.site. Past volunteers are asked to give Titcomb a call at 778-9031.