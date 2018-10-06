Snowmakers put on a show for Homecoming Crowd at Sugarloaf

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - With below-freezing temperatures and near-peak fall foliage covering the mountain, Sugarloaf took the opportunity to conduct a test of its snowmaking system this morning - lighting up more than 30 snowguns on the Skidder trail.

This morning’s demonstration of the resort’s readiness for winter came just as hundreds of Sugarloafers have gathered at the mountain for the mountain’s annual Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 5-7. And while the evidence has since melted away, Sugarloaf’s snowmaking system is tested and ready to go when winter temperatures arrive.

“Every fall we like to thoroughly test our snowmaking system, and dust off the cobwebs,” Dan Barker, Sugarloaf’s Director of Snow Surfaces said. “After making a handful of upgrades to the system over the summer, it’s important to make sure that everything is in top working condition before the season gets started.”

Over the summer, the resort renovated its secondary snowmaking system by expanding an existing pump house and installing a new 600 horsepower, 1000 gallon per minute electric pump that will help improve efficiency and production on eastern and mid-mountain terrain during key early-season timeframes. The upgraded system will also exclusively service Drop Line – a new expert-level terrain park under construction east of the Lower Winter’s Way Trail, just above The Landing.

“It takes a lot of snow to build a terrain park,” Barker said. “By increasing the capacity of our secondary system and relocating the terrain park, we’ll be able to start making snow for freestyle features much earlier in the season than ever before.”

Sugarloaf’s freestyle terrain includes two other terrain parks – Skybound which offers smaller, friendlier features for novice skiers and snowboarders, and Skid Road a progressive training ground for intermediate-skiers and riders that offers larger, more technical features – in addition to a World Cup level ski and snowboard cross track in Sidewinder.

Weather and conditions permitting, the resort aims to open for the season by Thanksgiving Weekend, and lift tickets are just $39 when purchased online in advance.

For more information on today’s snowmaking please visit www.sugarloaf.com/daily.