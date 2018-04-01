Soil & Water Conservation District public dinner and awards

FARMINGTON - You are invited to attend the 70th Annual Meeting of the Franklin County Soil and Water Conservation District Friday, April 6 at W G Mallett School on Middle Street.

The evening will begin with a welcome and a complementary buffet style dinner. At 6:15 p.m. a presentation will be given by Ranger Solar’s permitting director, Aaron Svedlow.

Awards will be presented to deserving individuals: Robert Zundel for his many farm conservation practices and James and Gerri Harvell as the Outstanding Woodlot Owners. Other special awards will be presented by the Board of supervisors and Representative Russell Black.

We will end the evening with a presentation to the 2018 State Outstanding Tree Farmer award recipient.

Please register by calling 778-4279 or e mailing info@franklincswcd.org. This will help with adequate food preparations.