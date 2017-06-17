Spruce Mountain’s National Honor Society plants community garden

JAY - On the sunny afternoon of June 7, 11 members of the Spruce Mountain National Honor Society tilled the gardens, and planted seeds to benefit the Tri-Town Ministerial Association Food Cupboard. Seeds planted include bush beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots, and squash. Last year over 100 pounds fresh vegetables were donated to the food pantry from the community garden.

Students participating were Rylee Delaney, Gabrielle Richards, Trevor Doiron, Devon Darling, Tad Jewett, Shane Riley, Gabey Richards, Lilly Towers, Rylee Saunders, Camryn Berry, and Alana Cole. The group is supervised by Jessica Ellingwood.

Though out the summer students continue to water, weed, and harvest the garden. However, the group is always looking for additional help, if you are interested in lending a hand please contact Jessica Ellingwood at jellingwood@rsu73.com.