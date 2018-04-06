Stone Soup Gardens Community Plots available for 2018 growing season

FARMINGTON - Life Enrichment Advancing People announces availability of community garden plots in Farmington.

Stone Soup Gardens is once again offering plots to community members who either have no space of their own for a garden or prefer to work with a laid out, tilled and fertilized plot. There is also limited availability for accessible raised beds for individuals with physical limitations. If you are interested in a garden plot or a raised bed, please contact Deelight Zitzelberger at 860-4126. Deadline is Friday, May 4 and the limited-spaces list is filling fast.

LEAP is a local non-profit residential service provider who strives to empower people of all abilities to believe in themselves, live healthy and well, make friends and have hope for the future. Our foundational principle is to provide services that encourage well being, self-expression and experiences of joy.

For more information on LEAP, and to learn more about our mission and services, please visit us at www.leapcommunity.org