Strong Historical Society explores nearby archeological findings

STRONG - The Strong Historical Society invites the public to travel back 8,000 years to explore archeological findings near Blue Ledge- a well-known rock formation along the Sandy River in Strong.

On Oct. 2, the society will hold its monthly meeting at 79 Main Street, and, as always, the meeting is open to all. The evening begins at 5 p.m. for browsing the home, continues at 6 p.m. for a potluck dinner (bring a dish), and then at 7 p.m. moves to the evening’s presentation followed by a short business meeting.

The guest speaker for the evening will be John Mosher, who oversaw archaeological investigations conducted by the Maine Historic Preservation Commission in Strong in 2014 and 2015. Mosher is a staff archaeologist with the Maine Historic Preservation Commission. The Maine legislature created the MHPC in 1971 to preserve the architectural, historic, and environmental heritage of the people of Maine and to develop and promote the cultural, educational, and economic benefits of these resources.

Mosher has close ties to Strong; his grandmother, Faye Mitchell Stansfield, was born and raised there in the house her father built in the village. The program will explore the findings of three artifact concentrations: first, the cobbles from the river bank which were the choice raw materials used to make spear-points; second, situated behind 'Inscription Rock,' buried soils from colluvial wash with evidence of spear-point production 8,000 years ago; and third, stone tool-making where Native Americans produced primarily thick, steep-bitted quartz scraping tools.

Overflow parking is available at the Nazarene Church across the street.