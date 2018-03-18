Successful backyard gardens– Tips from Island Farm

PHILLIPS - On Wednesday, March 28, at 6 p.m., the Phillips Public Library presents the second lecture in the Library’s three-part Seed Loan Program lecture series.

Ellen Foster will discuss techniques for successful family gardens in western Maine. She'll talk about information resources, organic soil enhancement, optimum planting times, crop rotation, and pest control.

Ellen Foster is co-owner and operator of Island Farm, a diversified family farm in Avon. Island Farm has produced wholesale and retail organic vegetables and beef since 1999. Ellen also sells vegetable, flower and herb seedlings from her greenhouse each spring.

All Phillips Public Library programs are free to the public. Refreshments will follow the presentation.

The third discussion forum will be held on Wednesday, April 25, at 6 p.m.

The speaker will be David Fuller of the Franklin County Extension Service.