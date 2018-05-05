Sugarloaf to conclude 2017-18 Maine ski season on Sunday, May 6

CARRABASSETT VALLEY – Maine’s 2017-18 alpine ski season will come to a close on Sunday, May 6, when Sugarloaf celebrates its final day of lift-serviced skiing and riding.

Despite summer-like temperatures today, Sugarloaf’s slopes are still deep with spring snow – commonly referred to as corn. Skiers and riders will take to the trails for one final weekend, on Saturday and Sunday to bid the ski season a fond farewell.

The resort was able to extend its season into May once again this year, thanks to more than 6 feet of natural snow over the last two months of the season and consistently cold temperatures well into April.

“We’ve been enjoying some of the best spring skiing and riding conditions in recent memory,” said Noelle Tuttle, Sugarloaf’s Communications Manager. “You don’t often see such wide-spread coverage this late in the game, and we’re looking forward to being the last resort in Maine to close for the season.”

Forecasts suggest ideal spring skiing and riding conditions for closing weekend, with sunshine and temperatures in the sixties expected both Saturday and Sunday.

Lift tickets for Sugarloaf’s final weekend will be just $25 for all ages, with lift-service on the SuperQuad.

Sugarloaf’s summer operations are scheduled to begin in late May, when the Sugarloaf Golf Club opens for its 33rd season. The course was ranked as Maine’s number one golf course in 2017 by GolfWeek.

For more information on Sugarloaf or closing day, please visit www.sugarloaf.com.