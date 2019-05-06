Talk on best Franklin County hikes to take place at FPL

FARMINGTON - On Thursday May 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Farmington Public Library registered Maine Guide and author Doug Dunlap will provide a talk about favorite Franklin County hiking trails and kayak-canoe routes, in preparation for the upcoming outdoor recreation season.

Geographic areas will include Rangeley, Bigelow-Carrabassett Valley, Weld, and Farmington-Wilton. Doug will also discuss trip planning, including proper clothing and gear, food and water, and safety considerations - along with tips on introducing children to outdoor trips, and when and how to include the family dog. Free and open to the public.