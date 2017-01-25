The 2017 Annual Maine Huts & Trails Ski Tour & Race is March 12

KINGFIELD - Cross-country skiers will have the opportunity to tour some of the best trails in New England. Maine Huts & Trails is hosting the 9th annual event that brings together cross-country skiing enthusiasts from throughout New England on Sunday, March 12.

Skiers have the option of 20K, 35K, and 55K point-to-point tours along the Maine Huts & Trails system. All tours end at the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, located in the Carrabassett Valley region of Maine.

This is a very unique long-distance, point-to-point ski tour and race. There's a wave for all skiers, and both serious and casual skiers are invited to join in. The event features three distances and, along with the non-timed touring, there is also a racing option.

In the past, registered racers have come to Maine Huts & Trails from all around New England and have raced in several legendary Nordic events, including the Swedish Vasaloppet, Norwegian Birkebeiner and the Canadian Ski Marathon.

The 20K tour will pass the Poplar Hut and the 35K and 55K tours will pass Flagstaff and Poplar huts. The course will be well signed at each of the road/snowmobile trail crossings and at a couple of steep, winding descents. The tour includes a full lunch at the Poplar Hut that will feature our famous blueberry soup!

There are lodging packages available for participants. Participants doing the 55K tour are required to stay the night before at Grand Falls Hut. For more information or to register, please visit our website, Maine Huts & Trails.