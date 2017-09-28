The AMP offering Fall Foliage Worship Service

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - High up on Sugarloaf Mountain, a new outdoor Amphitheater nicknamed The AMP, will be the site of a Fall Foliage Worship Service conducted by Sugarloaf Christian Ministry.

The “Highest” Church in Maine, at an elevation of 3,530 ft above sea level, the AMP is located just West of the top of the SuperQuad chair lift and has stunning views.

Rev. Earle Morse says regarding this new unique venue: “Life looks different from the AMP. Both the views of the scenery and our lives are a bit different from that altitude.”

The interdenominational service will utilize the outdoors, be informal and kid friendly. The Columbus weekend service will be held Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. Attenders should load the SuperQuad lift around 10:30 a.m. for the 20 minute free lift ride up to the AMP. The trail from the top of the lift to the AMP is easily navigable and is a 1-minute walk. A warm jacket is recommended. It is always colder up there than you think! If weather inhibits the on-Mountain service, a service will be held at 11 a.m. in the Richard Bell Chapel located in the base area of Sugarloaf. For more information call Sugarloaf Christian Ministry at 237-2304.