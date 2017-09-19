Third annual Rangeley Regatta to be held on Sept. 22

RANGELEY - On Friday Sept. 22 beginning at 1:30 p.m., the Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society will be hosting the 3rd annual Rangeley Regatta for the middle school students of North Franklin County at the Outdoor Sporting Heritage Museum in Oquossoc.

Teams for Rangeley, Stratton, Phillips, Strong and Kingfield will again vie for the coveted Rangeley Regatta Cup. Events include; a one mile run, Public Speaking, Fly Tying, Fly Casting, Outdoor Trivia, Art, Cane Relay, Kayak Relay and the premiere event: boys and girls crew-style races in the Society's fleet of vintage Rangeley Boats. All water events are to be held at nearby Oquossoc Cove Marina on Rangeley Lake.

Come cheer the kids on and enjoy the fun. For more information or to donate please call 864-3091.