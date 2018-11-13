Tin Mountain food drive offers lift tickets for cans

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - For over 30 years, Sugarloaf Mountain and Sugarloaf Christian Ministry have been joining forces to make a mountain of canned food for a good cause. Please help Salem Economic Ministry and Stratton Food Closets prepare for the holidays and the long winter ahead, while enjoying a great day of skiing and riding in the process.

Come and be part of a great Sugarloaf Tradition; bring 4 cans of food to Sugarloaf on Saturday or Sunday, Nov. 24 or 25 and get a lift ticket for only $40.

Have a season pass already? That’s awesome and you can still donate food (or cash) to a great cause. Our local food closets are in real need right now; every little bit helps.

For more information call 1-800-THE-LOAF or Sugarloaf Christian Ministry at 207-237-2304