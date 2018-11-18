Titcomb Holiday Auction Nov. 30

FARMINGTON - This year Titcomb Mountain will be hosting their 23rd Annual Holiday Auction at Calzolaios Restaurant on Friday, Nov. 30. The Holiday Auction is arguably the mountain's most important fundraiser each season. Last year the auction had over 150 items ranging from ski, golf, and rafting tickets, paintings, pottery, and photographs, handmade furniture, homemade holiday treats, and even Old Titcomb Ski Trail signs and a couple T's off the T-Bar.

Call Calzolaios and set up your dinner reservations for 4:30 p.m. on the 30. The silent auction bidding will begin at 6 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m.

Titcomb Mountain is also reaching out for any items to be donated towards the fundraising event. Anyone interested or has questions, call the lodge at 778-9031.