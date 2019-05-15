Titcomb Mountain Adventure Camp registration now open
FARMINGTON - The Titcomb Mountain Adventure Camp is being offered again this summer to discover and explore Titcomb Mountain during the summer season.
TMAC's focus is connecting campers to outdoor recreation that will develop into lifelong skills. There are a total of four sessions that will offer creative activities throughout each day. Activities include mountain biking, archery classes, fishing, hiking, obstacle courses, trail sign design, water slides, canoeing, capture the flag, water balloon wars, fort building and much much more.
Campers will be placed on one of four teams. The four teams will strive to earn points through every activity. Team points will be tallied throughout each session that amount to awards. The idea behind developing teams is to have campers enhance team building skills, establish new friendships and give the camp activities a slight competitive edge.
All children are welcome that are ready to unplug and experience the great outdoors and beautiful Titcomb Mountain during the summer season. For a highlight of last year click here. https://vimeo.com/334718345
Registration is open now.
Drop Off - 8:30 a.m. Pick Up - 5:30 p.m.
Ages
Children 8 to 12 years old
Available Sessions
Session 1: July 8 - July 12
Session 2: July 15 - July 19
Session 3: July 22 - July 26
Session 4: July 29 - August 2
Fees:
2018/2019 Farmington Ski Club Members - $125 per session
Non Farmington Ski Club Members - $145 per session
Registrations can be picked up at the Titcomb Lodge or printed off our website - www.titcombmountain.com
Any questions? Please contact Seth Noonkester at the Titcomb Lodge at 778-9031 or info@titcombmountain.com.
