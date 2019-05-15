Titcomb Mountain Adventure Camp registration now open

FARMINGTON - The Titcomb Mountain Adventure Camp is being offered again this summer to discover and explore Titcomb Mountain during the summer season.

TMAC's focus is connecting campers to outdoor recreation that will develop into lifelong skills. There are a total of four sessions that will offer creative activities throughout each day. Activities include mountain biking, archery classes, fishing, hiking, obstacle courses, trail sign design, water slides, canoeing, capture the flag, water balloon wars, fort building and much much more.

Campers will be placed on one of four teams. The four teams will strive to earn points through every activity. Team points will be tallied throughout each session that amount to awards. The idea behind developing teams is to have campers enhance team building skills, establish new friendships and give the camp activities a slight competitive edge.

All children are welcome that are ready to unplug and experience the great outdoors and beautiful Titcomb Mountain during the summer season. For a highlight of last year click here. https://vimeo.com/334718345

Registration is open now.

Drop Off - 8:30 a.m. Pick Up - 5:30 p.m.

Ages

Children 8 to 12 years old

Available Sessions

Session 1: July 8 - July 12

Session 2: July 15 - July 19

Session 3: July 22 - July 26

Session 4: July 29 - August 2

Fees:

2018/2019 Farmington Ski Club Members - $125 per session

Non Farmington Ski Club Members - $145 per session

Registrations can be picked up at the Titcomb Lodge or printed off our website - www.titcombmountain.com

Any questions? Please contact Seth Noonkester at the Titcomb Lodge at 778-9031 or info@titcombmountain.com.