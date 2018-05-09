Titcomb Mountain Adventure Camp: Unplug and experience the outdoors

FARMINGTON - The Titcomb Mountain Adventure Camp is a new opportunity for children to discover and explore Titcomb Mountain during the summer season.

TMAC's focus is connecting campers to outdoor recreation that will develop into lifelong skills. There are a total of 8 various sessions that will offer creative activities throughout each day. Campers will be placed on one of four teams. The four teams will strive to earn points through every activity. Team points will be tallied throughout each session that amount to awards.

The idea behind developing teams is to have campers enhance team building skills, establish new friendships and give the camp activities a slight competitive edge.

We welcome all children that are ready to unplug and experience the great outdoors and beautiful Titcomb Mountian during the summer season.

We are now taking registrations. Slots are filling up fast, don't hesitate and miss out!

We will have the lodge open on Saturday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for parents to come ask questions, register campers, and meet the camp counselors.

Any questions? Please contact Seth Noonkester at the Titcomb Lodge at 778-9031 or info@titcombmountain.com.

Flexible payment plans as well as potential scholarships available if program cost is a financial burden.