Titcomb Mountain Ski Sale and Rail Jam Nov. 4

FARMINGTON - The Farmington Ski Club is having its 35th Annual Winter Equipment Sale at Titcomb Mountian this year on Saturday, Nov. 4 9 a.m. to 1p.m.. On Friday, Nov. 3 clean out your closets and storage units by selling all your pre-owned winter equipment in the sale. Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.on Friday, the lodge is open for the public to drop off their equipment for consignment. It's $.50 an item and the Farmington Ski Club retains 15% of the sale price. 85 percent goes to the seller.

The ski sale is one of the club's most crucial fundraisers for the mountain to operate during the winter season. Vendors from all over, team up with the FSC to offer Farmington and the surrounding area the best deals of the year on winter equipment.

The line up this year includes: Northern Lights Hearth & Sports, Ski Depot, Minikins, Sports Haus, Carter's X-C Ski Center, and Auclair Cycle & Ski.

In order for this event to take place at Titcomb Mountain, Don from Tents For Rent and Shaun from Weeks Tent Rental is allowing the Farmington Ski Club to use some huge tents beyond their typical tent rental season.

During the sale, the Farmington Ski Club will have the lodge filled with apparel, a fire going on the patio, hot chocolate and coffee, and music playing. There will also be a rail jam during the ski sale from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This event is for all ages and abilities, skiers and riders will compete in similar age groups. 12 and under, 13 - 17 years old, and 18 and older. Registration is at Titcomb Mountain lodge, pre registration is $10 or day of event registration is $15. There will be the unveiling of some new features and Sports Haus has donated prizes for the winners. Where is the snow coming from? Patrick Duplessis from Kents Hill School has allowed Titcomb Mountain to collect snow from the ice arena in order for the rail jam to take place.

Any questions about the event please call the lodge at 778-9031. If you would like to volunteer during the event please email info@titcombmountain.com.

We'll Ski Ya Later!