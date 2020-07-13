Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation golf tournament Aug. 3



FARMINGTON - The 18th Annual Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation Golf Tournament will be taking place on Monday, Aug. 3 at the Sugarloaf Golf Course.

What is the Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation?

The Titcomb Ski Educational Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides opportunities for instruction, coaching, training, and enjoyment for alpine skiing, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, and other outdoor recreational activities. Our goal is to support the development of learn-to-ski programs by providing equipment, supplies, and financial support where necessary and to increase participation in outdoor winter activities for youth in Farmington and the surrounding area. The foundation has given thousands of dollars in scholarships each year which helps the financial burden for program and race event fees as well as equipment rentals during the winter season.

The last tournament had over 20 teams of four from all over the state of Maine.

For questions about the tournament contact the Titcomb Lodge at 207 778-9031.