UMaine Extension 4-H launches outdoor activity series

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H Camps and Learning Centers have created a new outdoor activity series designed to stream live on the UMaine 4-H Camp & Learning Center at Tanglewood Facebook page each Wednesday at noon.

The first “Wednesdays in the Woods” was held April 8 with a challenge activity - identifying creatively camouflaged objects found outside. Instructions will be posted each week to accompany the activities.

Sessions are archived with additional educational resources found on the UMaine Extension 4-H Learn at Home webpage. For more information contact Jessy Brainerd, 207.581.3877, jessica.brainerd@maine.edu.