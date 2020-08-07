UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers to mentor gardeners

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is starting a new program that matches Maine gardeners of all experience levels — from novice to seasoned pro — with a garden mentor for the growing season.

The Garden Mentorship Program will match UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers with gardeners to provide virtual technical assistance and coaching. Garden mentor requests are first come, first served, and will prioritize beginning gardeners. Maine residents can complete a Garden Mentor Request Form to be considered for this program.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact pamela.hargest@maine.edu or 207.781.6099.