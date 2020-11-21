UMaine Extension, MOFGA host webinar about selecting seeds for vegetable gardens

ORONO—University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association will offer a webinar about selecting suitable seeds for Maine vegetable gardens from 12 to 1 p.m. Dec. 16.

“Planning Your Vegetable Garden: Selecting the Right Seeds” includes variety selection, disease resistance, quantities to order and more. MOFGA crop and conservation specialist Caleb Goossen will lead the workshop.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the final session in a six-part fall gardening webinar series. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; pamela.hargest@maine.edu.

