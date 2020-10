UMaine Extension, MOFGA offer backyard composting webinar Nov. 4

ORONO - Home composting is the focus of a webinar from University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 4.

“Backyard Composting” topics include the basic principles of composting, what can safely be composted and when and how to use home compost. UMaine Extension professor Mark Hutchinson leads the workshop on home compositing, which is one way to reduce organic materials entering the waste stream and harvest a safe soil amendment.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional. Register on the event webpage to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the third in a six-part fall gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through mid-December.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest, 207.781.6099; pamela.hargest@maine.edu.