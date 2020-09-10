UMaine Extension offering social media support for farmers

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is hosting a seven-week series of tips for farm resiliency on social media beginning Sept.13.

Each post on the UMaine Extension Facebook page will feature a new entry from the weekly "Small Bites" series, offering short articles with practical tips for stress reduction, communication and farm team and family well-being. The series ends Oct. 25 with a new video on managing farm stress.

The farm coaching program with UMaine Extension and industry experts is offered free of charge and supported by a grant from Northeast Extension Risk Management Education. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.581.3487; leslie.forstadt@maine.edu.