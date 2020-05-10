UMaine Extension offers farmers help with stress reduction, communication

ORONO - University of Maine Cooperative Extension is now offering free online farm coaching, help with stress management and communication, and problem-solving on the farm and within families.

Farm Coaching: Supporting Relationships for Farm Success features resources for stress reduction, improved communication and family well-being, including weekly “Small Bites” — short articles on practical ideas. The farm-coaching team includes UMaine Extension human resources specialist Leslie Forstadt and Extension educator Tori Jackson; Polly Shyka, co-owner of Villageside Farm, Freedom; Abby Sadauckas, co-owner of Apple Creek Farm, Bowdoinham; and Karen Groat, executive director, Family and Community Mediation, Scarborough.

Farm coaching is offered free of charge and is supported by a grant from Northeast Extension Risk Management Education. For more information, to sign up or request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.581.3487; leslie.forstadt@maine.edu, or visit the Farm Coaching webpage.