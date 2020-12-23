UMaine Extension offers free webinars on selling meat in Maine

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry will offer two free webinars for producers interested in selling packaged meat and poultry direct to consumers. The session for livestock producers is Jan. 20; for poultry producers, the session is Jan 21. Both webinars are scheduled for 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m.

Topics include market options and time of sale, inspections and licensing, processing and value-added products. Speakers include UMaine Extension livestock specialist Colt Knight; Extension professor Donna Coffin; Maine state veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Eberly; and MDACF inspection process analyst coordinator Michelle Newbegin.

Additional speakers include Barry Higgins, co-owner of Maple Lane Farms in Charleston; Kelby Young, co-owner of Olde Haven Farm in Chelsea; and Scott Greaney, co-owner of Greaney Turkey Farm in Mercer.

The webinars are free; registration is required. Register on the event webpage to receive the link to join. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Donna Coffin, 207.564.3301; donna.coffin@maine.edu.