UMaine Extension offers new food preservation webinars in October

ORONO — October closes out the season for growing and preserving Maine foods. Four new food preservation webinars from University of Maine Cooperative Extension begin 2–2:45 p.m. Oct. 6, with the first talk focusing on how to store vegetables through the winter.

Subsequent webinars scheduled for the same time on Tuesdays through Oct. 27 will address storing Maine grains and repackaging bulk items, pressure canning meat and preserving cranberries.

Registration is required; a $5 donation per session is optional. Register on the program webpage to receive the link and resources. Webinars are recorded. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate McCarty. 207.781.6099; kate.mccarty@maine.edu.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

