UMaine Extension offers research updates for agricultural industry Feb. 1

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer five research updates specific to the agricultural industry from 7–8 p.m. Feb. 10.

Presentations by UMaine Extension assistant professor and plant pathologist Alicyn Smart, Maine Potato Board agronomist Jake Dyer, and UMaine graduate students Kedi Li, Sylvia Zhang and Tongling Ge are based on recent research supported by the Maine Potato Board.

The event is free; registration is required to receive the link. Register on the event webpage. Participants can earn one pesticide recertification credit and one CCA credit. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.554.4374 or stevenj@maine.edu.