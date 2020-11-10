UMaine Extension releases new water conservation and safety tips

ORONO — Every Maine county experienced some level of drought in 2020, with September reported as the driest on record, according to the National Weather Service. Because the autumn rains Maine received may not benefit thirsty gardens and wells until later in the year, water conservation makes good economic and ecological sense year-round.

“Conserving Water at Home” from University of Maine Cooperative Extension provides guidance on conserving water to save money, responding to resource fluctuations, and reducing the risk of damage to septic systems and the quality of drinking water, lakes, ponds and streams.

UMaine Extension bulletins may be ordered or downloaded from the publications catalog, by calling 207.581.3792, or by emailing extension.orders@maine.edu.

More information about water conservation and safety is available on UMaine Extension’s Well Water Safety webpage or by contacting 207.581.3188; extension@maine.edu.