UMaine Extension virtual wild blueberry conference offers 17 biweekly sessions

ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a virtual wild blueberry conference offering 17 biweekly sessions from 4–6 p.m. starting Jan. 27 and running through March 24. Additional sessions are scheduled from noon–2 p.m Jan 29–March 19.

Conference topics include research updates on pollination, water, pest and disease management; business opportunities and technology use; and updates from the Maine Wild Blueberry Commission. UMaine Extension and University of Maine educators and researchers, and industry experts will lead the conference sessions.

The conference is free; registration is required for each session. Register and find the full schedule on the event webpage. Pesticide credits will be available. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Mary Michaud, 207.581.3175; mary.j.michaud@maine.edu. More information is also available on the conference website.