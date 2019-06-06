UMaine offers Early College Outdoor Leadership Program at Bryant Pond

ORONO - University of Maine Early College Program is offering a new outdoor leadership pathway program at Bryant Pond 4-H Camp and Learning Center for western Maine high school students to earn UMaine college credit tuition-free.

UMaine’s outdoor leadership program focuses on developing an individual’s leadership skills while providing intensive training in both contemporary and traditional outdoor activities, and immersion experiences in the Maine outdoors. Graduates will be well positioned to succeed in a variety of outdoor-oriented careers in business, nonproﬁt and educational settings. They also will gain leadership skills and conﬁdence that will serve them in any career.

Outdoor and Adventure Activities (KPE 265), an introductory course, will be offered July 29 to Aug. 16 at Bryant Pond 4-H Camp and Learning Center. It focuses primarily on canoeing, bouldering and climbing, hiking and orienteering, and challenge courses.

Wilderness First Responder (KPE 209) will be offered Nov. 12, 2019 to June 18, 2020. The curriculum uses the principles of long-term care, improvised resources and varying environmental conditions as the framework for learning. The Wilderness First Responder course was created to provide outdoor leaders, guides and rangers with the knowledge needed to deal with crises in remote settings.

Instructors at the Bryant Pond 4-H Camp and Learning Center include American Red Cross- certified lifeguard Tara Pocock, who manages the waterfront during summer camp; Jeff Prentice, a medical instructor who coordinates the health center; and Ryder Scott, center program director who has been teaching and leading groups in the outdoors for over 20 years.

Course registration is online: umaine.edu/earlycollege. For more information, contact Allison Small, Early College Programs coordinator, 207.581.8004; um.earlycollege@maine.edu, or Ryder Scott, statewide director, University of Maine 4-H Camp and Learning Center, 207.890.8626.