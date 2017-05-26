Franklin Countys First News

UMF Biology professor to speak at Foothills Land Conservancy meeting

May 26, 2017

A moose was at the Foothills Land Conservancy land in Wilton, four years ago. Photo by Tom Oliver

WILTON - The Foothills Land Conservancy will hold its annual meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14 at Academy Hill School Cafeteria in Wilton. The first portion of the event will cover the annual business meeting. Election of officers and board members will take place. The second part of the meeting will be a presentation titled “Dragonflies, Butterflies, and Bumble Bees of Western Maine” by University of Maine at Farmington Biology Professor Ron Butler.

Dr. Butler has studied these important insect groups for many years and at many sites around the state, including the Foothills Preserve. The presentation will focus on background biology of each group, some results from three, statewide, citizen-science initiatives studying these insects, and specifically what we have learned about these important insect groups at the Foothills Land Conservation Area. The event is free and open to the public.

