UMF launches new summer 2018 Nature Term offering academic courses and outdoor adventure experiences

FARMINGTON - Looking for a way this summer to discover the natural beauty of the Western Maine mountains while earning college credit or learning a new outdoor skill? The University of Maine at Farmington is launching a brand new Nature Term this summer from June 4-29 that offers a mixture of academic courses and outdoor adventure experiences, taught by tenured professors and expert outdoor enthusiasts.

During the four-week term, creative arts and other courses will be offered in the morning, followed by outdoor lifestyle activities in the afternoon. Courses and activities are variable in length and credit, creating a flexible list of options to meet individual interests and busy summer schedules.

Be inspired by nature and the great outdoors as you pursue morning, credit-bearing courses in Weather Analysis with professional meteorologist Mallory Brooke, Drawing and Filmmaking Outside, Farming & Sustainability, Natural History of the Maine Watershed, Creative Writing Workshops, Nature Writing, Environmental Art, Ecopsychology, Film Appreciation and Full-Immersion Swahili.

Enjoy the active Maine outdoor lifestyle afternoons with guided experiences in Hiking and Camping, Water Sports, Golf or Mountain Biking. Openings are limited.

On-campus residence hall housing and dining services are available at a reasonable rate during the term.

More information on academic courses and outdoor adventure experiences, variable credits and costs is available at: http://bit.ly/UMFnatureterm

Individuals may also register in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Merrill Center in UMF’s Merrill Hall, 224 Main Street.

The deadline for course registration is the first day of classes. Classes are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please contact the UMF Merrill Center at 778-7237 or registrar@umf.maine.edu, or Nicholas Koban, associate provost and dean of Arts and Sciences and Nature Term director, at nicholas.koban@maine.edu or 207-778-7117.