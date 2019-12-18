UMF recreational trail receives Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund grant

FARMINGTON - A recreational trail system created by a faculty member at the University of Maine at Farmington has been awarded a generous $3,500 grant from the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund.

Proposed by James Hoisington, coordinator of UMF Alpine Operations, and Gina Oswald, UMF assistant professor of rehabilitation services, the grant will help improve the usability of a trail currently on land adjacent to the University’s athletic fields.

“We’re very grateful to the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund for their support of this local project that offers campus and community members a new opportunity to enjoy the great Maine outdoors,” said Hoisington.

Originally developed by Hoisington to support Nordic skiing and snowshoeing, the trail, approximately ten kilometers long, has seen increased non-winter use by members of the UMF community and area residents alike. The new enhanced trail system will be more accessible, provide nature-based educational information and encourage appreciation of the area’s natural beauty.

Included in the project will be trail signage in the form of two kiosks and 25 nature trail educational signs. The kiosks will include information and maps of the trail system and will be designed to be accessible to individuals with visual impairments.

“Connecting with nature can have so many positive health benefits,” said Oswald. “We’re looking forward to trail improvements that will support the engagement of Franklin County residents with the local environment, contribute to their fitness and encourage life-long healthy habits.”

This project was funded in part by the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund, in which proceeds from the sale of a dedicated instant lottery ticket, currently “Big Bucks,” are used to support outdoor recreation and natural resource conservation. For more information about MOHF, go to www.maine.gov/ifw/mohf.