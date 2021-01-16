United Way hosts Mt. Blue State Park snowshoe walk Jan. 31

WELD —The public is invited to a snowshoe walk, hosted by the United Way of the Tri-Valley, on

Sunday, Jan. 31, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Webb Lake unit of Mt. Blue State Park in Weld. The walk

will begin at the Webb Lake unit gate off the West Shore Road in Weld and make a 2-mile loop

over unplowed park roads and the Webb Lake shore trail. The mostly level route offers fine

views of Mt. Blue, the Tumbledown Range, and the Bald Mountain-Saddleback Wind Range.

Lisa Laflin of the United Way and Maine Guide Doug Dunlap will lead the walk.

Participants provide their own snowshoes and should bring drinking water and snack food.

Binoculars may be helpful for the viewing of winter birds and other wildlife. Parking will be

along the West Side Road. The meeting place at the park gate is 0.3 miles from West Side Road,

on the entrance driveway. The Webb Lake unit is the section of the Park with a campground

and beach.

In the event of inclement weather, the walk will be offered on Feb. 7. The United Way of

the Tri-Valley website will provide information on cancellation and rescheduling.

This walk is the second in a series of outings for 2020-2021 hosted by the United Way to

welcome Franklin County residents and visitors to enjoy our county’s outdoor setting. The first

outing was a walk in Wilton commemorating Doug Dunlap’s journey where he walked more

than 1,200 miles and raised funds for United Way.

United Way cares about you and the community and love that we can offer a way to help the

community safely. This event will be held in compliance with CDC Guidelines, with masks and

physical distancing. For more information please call (207) 778-2840.

For additional information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, visit www.uwtva.org or call

778-5048. Like United Way on Facebook, too, to be kept current on programs and initiatives

that are up coming.