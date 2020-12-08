USDA extends deadline for Seafood Trade Relief Program

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture today announced a one-month extension to the signup period for the Seafood Trade Relief Program, which supports the U.S. seafood industry and fishermen impacted by retaliatory tariffs from foreign governments. Fishermen can now signup for the program through January 15, 2021.

To date, USDA’s Farm Service Agency has paid more than $140 million on nearly 6,000 applications, with approximately 2,700 applications in process. USDA considered several factors in extending the deadline, such as the reliance of potential applicants on postal mail service and the fact that the fishing season just recently ended in Alaska, which represents the largest pool of potential applicants. Additionally, many potential applicants are new to FSA and may need additional time to establish eligibility.

USDA is continuing to work with SeaGrant Extension Agents and other partners to promote the program and help fishermen apply once they come off the water.

For more information on the program, including guidance on how to apply, visit farmers.gov/seafood or call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer assistance.