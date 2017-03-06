Visiting botanist to teach class on native plants

FARMINGTON - The Western Maine Audobon Monthly Program will be hosting botanist Irene Barber for their upcoming workshop. The workshop will be held on Wednesday April 12 at 7 p.m. in room 101 of the Roberts Learning Center at the University of Maine at Farmington. Barber, who teaches horticulture at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, will highlight some selected, readily identifiable local plants, focusing on their ecology, pollinators, and bird companions. She will teach which plants might attract which birds to backyard gardens. This program is free and open to the public.