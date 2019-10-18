Volunteers sought for Hatchery Brook Preserve upgrades Saturday

RANGELEY - Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust will be hosting a Trail Day at their Hatchery Brook Preserve on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 to 3 p.m.

Hatchery Brook is the most popular and centrally located trail in Rangeley, located on Manor Road, across from Moose Alley. Because of its popularity, this trail is at risk for being ‘loved to death.’ RLHT sought funds to improve the trail surface to allow for greater access for all ages and other user groups. The Preserve features 50 acres of forested land and a 1/2 mile of frontage on Rangeley Lake with multiple picnic opportunities along the 1.2-mile loop trail.

With the help of volunteers, we will reconfigure bog bridging to be bike-friendly and resurface parts of the trail.

"Help is appreciated for an hour or all day - whatever our community can give, we will greatly appreciate,” said Program Manager, Amanda Laliberte. "We have the materials and safety gear, please bring your own hand protection, water and great attitude!"

This project is funded through grants from Bike Maine Coalition and Ed Meadows along with the private donations of the participants in the Northwoods Gravel Grind.

If you are interested in participating or would like more information, please contact RLHT’s Natural Resource Steward, Alyssa Andrews at aandrews@rlht.org or at (207) 864-7311.