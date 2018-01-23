Wardens warn public about thin ice

AUGUSTA - Game wardens are urging anyone accessing Maine’s waterways to exercise extreme caution. At least nine people reported breaking through thin ice on snowmobiles last week in all corners of the state.

Belgrade: The latest incident occurred on Jan. 18 on Long Lake in Belgrade where two men broke through thin ice and nearly drowned. Caleb Moore, 18, of Belgrade was operating a Ski-Doo snowmobile with 17-year-old passenger Joshua Stevens, also of Belgrade. The two males went through the ice into Belgrade Stream at the outlet of Long Pond. Moore and Stevens were both transported to Maine General Medical Center in Augusta where they are in stable condition.

Denmark: At around noon on Jan. 18, a Denmark man and his five-year-old daughter encountered a flooded portion of a snowmobile trail in that town. Stephen Glasgow, 44, and his daughter became submerged in icy water but escaped and managed to call for help; both showing signs of hypothermia when a game warden located them. They were transported to Bridgton Hospital for treatment.

Sangerville: Two Guilford men broke through thin ice on Manhanock Pond in Sangerville on Jan. 17. Brian Gaw, 52, and Jason Goggin, 47, were operating separate snowmobiles and both struggled to get to shore when their snowmobiles became submerged. Once at shore, the men were able to phone family for help.

Rain and warm temperatures late last week deteriorated ice conditions significantly. The recent return to cold temperatures should not relax the need to use extreme caution on Maine’s waterways. Accessing lakes and ponds should be avoided unless operators can be certain of ice conditions.

Those not familiar with ice conditions are encouraged to contact local snowmobile clubs for ice safety information. Make a plan in the event you break through thin ice. Invest in ice picks and always carry them with you in the same location. Tell someone where you are planning to ride, ride with a partner and be particularly careful when riding at night or in unfamiliar areas.