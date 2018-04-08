Western Maine Audubon discussing history of the beaver on April 11

FARMINGTON - Western Maine Audubon is sponsoring a talk about beavers on Wednesday, April 11 at 7 p.m. in the North Dining Hall at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Beaver are perhaps second only to humans in their ability to directly impact our environment through their very concerted efforts. There is a good reason for the expression busy as a beaver. Although relatively quiet this time of year, during the warmer months beaver are hard at work engineering their food supply and shelter and we can readily see their work around us in ponds and sometimes flooded fields and roads.

The history of beaver is also inextricably entwined with ours. The settlement of the American North was largely done in pursuit of their pelts, and that feverish enterprise just about drove them to extinction.

Their populations are again common and vigorous but the story of the comeback is quite remarkable. IF&W biologist Chuck Hulsey will lead us through their story and natural history. Hulsey has long been a good friend of our chapter and frequent contributor to our evening programs. Since 1998 he has been the regional wildlife biologist of Region D based in the Strong office. He graduated from UMO in 1978 with degrees in both Forestry and Wildlife Management. Following graduation, he worked with the Forest Service on their spruce budworm program and then was a service forester. In 1988 he became assistant regional wildlife biologist for Region D and in 1988 took his current position.

Hulsey has a wealth of hands on experience and is a terrific speaker. Please join us for this sure to be interesting program.