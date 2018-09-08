Western Maine Audubon first fall talk: Sea gulls disappearing?

FARMINGTON - On September 12 Western Maine Audobon will be giving their first of three fall talks. This event will be lead by Noah Perlut, covering the topic of sea gulls and their declining nesting population.

The Herring Gull nesting population in the Gulf of Maine has declined 5 percent annually since the 1960’s. While gulls traditionally nest on islands, Herring Gulls are nesting on roof-tops in Portland, Maine. Beginning in 2011 Noah Perlut has been exploring this phenomenon. His talk will describe the choices these birds are making in response to human habitat change.

Noah Perlut is an Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental Studies at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. He teaches field-based classes, exploring the woods and wetlands of southern Maine.

All Westen Maine Audobon talks are held on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. in North Dining Hall, UMF. They are free and open to the public. For more information please visit western.maineaudubon.org.

About Western Maine Audobon:

The Western Maine Audubon Society was formed in 1970 as a chapter of the National Audubon Society.

When the National Audubon Society and the Maine Audubon Society merged in 2000, the Western

Maine chapter became a chapter of Maine Audubon.

The mission of the Western Maine Chapter of Maine Audubon is to educate and engage the people of Western Maine, focusing on birds, other wildlife, and their habitats, for the benefit of local communities and their natural environment.