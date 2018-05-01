Western Maine Audubon plans bird talks, bird walks

FARMINGTON - The Western Maine Audubon has scheduled a discussion with a retired wildlife biologist who now leads birding trips and its annual 'Warbler Walk' in West Farmington, both for later this month.

The first talk of the organization's season will be led by retired wildlife biologist Ron Joseph on May 9 at 7 p.m. at the North Dining Hall on the University of Maine at Farmington campus. 'Birding in Maine' will draw upon Joseph's experience as a Maine wildlife biologist with a 33-year career with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Joseph specialized in migratory bird conservation by restoring habitat on private lands and conducting breeding bird surveys. He also studied Canada lynx and bald eagles. Today, Joseph leads birding trips for Claybrook Mountain Lodge in Highland Plantation. He also writes for Down East and Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors magazines.

Then, on May 12, Western Maine Audubon will again be hosting its annual spring warbler walk along the railroad tracks in West Farmington. Participants will meet at the Whistlestop Trail parking lot at 7 a.m. The walk usually lasts about 2 hours and is a rain or shine event, so dress accordingly. All birders' eyes and ears are welcome. For further information call Steve Bien at 897-5215.

Western Maine Audubon programs are free and open to the public.