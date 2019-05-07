Western Maine Audubon presents author of ‘Seaweed Chronicles, A World at the Water’s Edge’

FARMINGTON - Come and listen to Susan Hand Shetterly talked about her studies of all aspects of seaweed, a valuable natural resource, including the history, biology, natural habitat, and commercial uses. Seaweed also acts as a wildlife sanctuary and Susan will inform us about the challenges of proper management of growing and harvesting it. Seaweed is becoming a global food source and is used as an ingredient in many products ranging from cottage cheese to shampoo. Her book tells the seaweed story in an engaging and entertaining narrative.

The book will be available at the talk and she will be happy to sign your copy.

Susan is also the author of nine books and written for several magazines, including Down East, Yankee, and Audubon Magazine. She was a contributing writer for Maine Times for many years, writing essays and articles on wild lands and wildlife, and the people who work with them.

Come hear her in person on May 8 at 7 p.m. at the Robert’s Learning Center, UMF, Room C23. The event is free and open to the public.